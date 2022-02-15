Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Receives GBX 227.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 227.67 ($3.08).

SPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.06) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of SPI remained flat at $GBX 240 ($3.25) during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 162,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,210. Spire Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143 ($1.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 270 ($3.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 243.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 235.87. The company has a market capitalization of £962.67 million and a P/E ratio of -54.55.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

