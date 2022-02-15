Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48), Yahoo Finance reports. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Spirit Realty Capital updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$3.580 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.52-3.58 EPS.

SRC opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after buying an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,485,000 after buying an additional 30,362 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

