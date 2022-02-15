Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.03 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) will announce sales of $166.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.87 million and the highest is $169.18 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full year sales of $634.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.23 million to $643.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $771.90 million, with estimates ranging from $753.37 million to $782.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sportradar Group.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

SRAD traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 182,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,351. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $28.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,269,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 70,668 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

