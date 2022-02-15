SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Shares Down 3.1%

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$21.91 and last traded at C$22.21. Approximately 180,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 401,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.83.

The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The stock has a market cap of C$4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 15.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.02.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

