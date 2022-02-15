Stably USD (USDS) Hits Market Cap of $479,242.58

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC on popular exchanges. Stably USD has a total market cap of $479,242.58 and $45,319.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stably USD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00038412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00105891 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,427,999 coins and its circulating supply is 477,835 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

