Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 626.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,333 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.04.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

