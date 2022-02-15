STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.850-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of STE opened at $226.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.83.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

