Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Short Interest Down 60.3% in January

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the January 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 328,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,290,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,213,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth $9,891,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,062,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STVN traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €16.31 ($18.53). 9,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,750. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.68. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €15.20 ($17.27) and a 1 year high of €29.18 ($33.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.56 ($30.18).

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

