StockNews.com Downgrades Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) to Hold

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.70.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.96. Allegion has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 381,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4,840.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 113,903 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $10,015,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 105.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 17,979 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

