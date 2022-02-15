StockNews.com Downgrades Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on FWRD. Raymond James lifted their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.57.

FWRD opened at $100.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.25. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average of $99.23.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Forward Air by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Forward Air by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

