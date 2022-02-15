StockNews.com Downgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.31.

NYSE WIT opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. Wipro has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 3.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 162,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 27.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wipro by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

