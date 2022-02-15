StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Citizens from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
NYSE CIA opened at $4.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15. Citizens has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $7.06.
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.
