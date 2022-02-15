StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Citizens from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Citizens alerts:

NYSE CIA opened at $4.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15. Citizens has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $7.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.