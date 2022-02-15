StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $88.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 3.20. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 50.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DAVIDsTEA stock. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,297 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of DAVIDsTEA worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

