StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoSec Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.99 on Monday. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.12.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. Analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,799 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 128.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 38.0% during the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 159,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 44,069 shares in the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

