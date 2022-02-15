StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoSec Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.99 on Monday. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.12.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,799 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 128.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 38.0% during the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 159,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 44,069 shares in the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
