StockNews.com Lowers Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to Hold

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OTTR. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Otter Tail stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.35. 198,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Otter Tail news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 13.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

