StockNews.com Upgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to “Hold”

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BIDU. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.
Shares of Baidu stock opened at $160.79 on Friday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.25.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
