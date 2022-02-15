StockNews.com Upgrades Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) to “Hold”

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BIDU. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $160.79 on Friday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Baidu by 36.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,904,000 after purchasing an additional 272,633 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its holdings in Baidu by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 68,822 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc grew its holdings in Baidu by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,221,000 after acquiring an additional 57,080 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 38,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

