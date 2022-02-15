StockNews.com Upgrades Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIOC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Biocept from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biocept currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.25.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. Biocept has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 million. Biocept had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biocept will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Biocept by 177,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 177,825 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biocept by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 68,186 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 12.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.