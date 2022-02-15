StockNews.com Upgrades GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.45.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $80.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.22.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.