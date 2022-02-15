StockNews.com Upgrades Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Hold

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

KPTI opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $837.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $15.40.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,621 shares of company stock valued at $191,881 in the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

