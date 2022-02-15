StockNews.com Upgrades Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Strong-Buy

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

NVO has been the subject of several other research reports. SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $98.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after buying an additional 270,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $278,383,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,007,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.