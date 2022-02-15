StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Stock Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) by 296.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,669 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in StoneMor were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in StoneMor in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneMor alerts:

Shares of StoneMor stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.13. StoneMor Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.