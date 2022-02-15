StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “
Shares of SNEX stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $49,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $139,899.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,130,756 and sold 31,731 shares worth $2,016,149. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
