Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Strategic Education posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,915. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $95.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.