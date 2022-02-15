Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Gap Up to $11.50

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $12.17. Stronghold Digital Mining shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 856 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

