Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780,033 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,323,000 after buying an additional 5,699,989 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,010,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after buying an additional 2,940,798 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,760,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after buying an additional 2,543,841 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.