SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Short Interest Up 55.3% in January

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,000 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the January 15th total of 410,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock worth $23,759,133. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after buying an additional 76,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after buying an additional 84,422 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after buying an additional 79,117 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $16.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $637.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $467.22 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $658.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.33.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.