Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sypris Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 million, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In related news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $29,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $79,600 over the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

