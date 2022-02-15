Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Down 44.2% in January

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the January 15th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 118.4 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taisei from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from 3,490.00 to 3,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Taisei alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TISCF opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. Taisei has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $32.85.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.