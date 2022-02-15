Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the January 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $1,166,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO stock opened at $167.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $138.19 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

