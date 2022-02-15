Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,813,166 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,502 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $104,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Tapestry by 422.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,923 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,585 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,125,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,506,739 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after purchasing an additional 668,769 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.