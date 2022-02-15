Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.40.

NYSE TPR opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 3.2% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

