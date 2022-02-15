Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Billion

Brokerages expect that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will report $4.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $16.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $17.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.56 billion to $23.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Targa Resources.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

TRGP opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 2.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

