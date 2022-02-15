Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.68). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.02) to ($2.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TARS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

TARS traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.03. 226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,933. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $42.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $143,958.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.