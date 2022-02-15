TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Update

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the January 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,966. TD has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TD stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 177,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.13% of TD at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TD Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses. Its Commodities Trading business is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. Its Supply Chain Service business provides commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading.

