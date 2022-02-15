TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Up 183.0% in January

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, an increase of 183.0% from the January 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
TechnoPro stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. TechnoPro has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $6.98.
About TechnoPro
