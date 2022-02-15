TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Up 183.0% in January

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, an increase of 183.0% from the January 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TechnoPro stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. TechnoPro has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business divisions: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, and Others.

