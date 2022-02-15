Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 246,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teekay during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Teekay during the second quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Teekay by 113.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TK opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.45 million, a P/E ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 1.07. Teekay Co. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

