TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) PT Set at C$41.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 target price on TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) to a buy rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.80.

TSE TIXT opened at C$32.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.04. TELUS International has a 1-year low of C$32.76 and a 1-year high of C$49.43.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

