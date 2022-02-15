TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Raised to C$34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TU. Bank of America cut TELUS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.58.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TU stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. TELUS has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in TELUS by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in TELUS by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in TELUS by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.