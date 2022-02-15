Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Up 153.6% in January

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 153.6% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter worth $207,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,724,000 after buying an additional 201,047 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 41,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDF opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

