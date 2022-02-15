Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TERRF opened at $7.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

