Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $32,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 266,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,607 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK opened at $151.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.43. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $516,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.