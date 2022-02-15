TG Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TGVC) Short Interest Down 38.5% in January

TG Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TGVC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGVC opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83. TG Venture Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Get TG Venture Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TG Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.