TG Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TGVC) Short Interest Down 38.5% in January

TG Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TGVC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:TGVC opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83. TG Venture Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TG Venture Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TG Venture Acquisition (TGVC)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for TG Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.