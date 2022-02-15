The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.68 Million

Brokerages predict that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) will announce $70.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.80 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full-year sales of $252.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $254.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $313.39 million, with estimates ranging from $309.50 million to $317.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beauty Health.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SKIN shares. William Blair started coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

SKIN stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,906. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.