The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.29.

GS traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, reaching $363.31. 19,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,823,958. The company has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.58 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

