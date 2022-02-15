The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

HHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE HHC opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

