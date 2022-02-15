The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Macerich has decreased its dividend payment by 79.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Macerich has a payout ratio of 1,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 28.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Macerich by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

