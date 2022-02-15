The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.95 Million

Analysts expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will report sales of $215.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.50 million and the lowest is $212.40 million. Macerich posted sales of $190.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year sales of $878.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $876.20 million to $880.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $900.45 million, with estimates ranging from $899.30 million to $901.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Macerich.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 35.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Macerich by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,421,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,369 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 3.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,083,000 after purchasing an additional 289,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Macerich by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,183,000 after purchasing an additional 453,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Macerich has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.