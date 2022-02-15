The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 362.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,498,000 after acquiring an additional 29,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.59. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $82.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

