The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,680,000 after buying an additional 813,244 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,100,000 after acquiring an additional 187,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,064,000 after acquiring an additional 351,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 31.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,812,000 after purchasing an additional 175,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

