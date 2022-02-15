The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 64,213 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,292,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,135,000 after acquiring an additional 234,156 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a current ratio of 33.04. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.